Odisha: In a first, transgender Deepa to pursue PhD at Utkal University, watch

Cuttack: Everything is possible with strong will power. Even the impossible can be made possible. If you have determination, effort, and concentration, you can overcome adversity. Such an instance has been witnessed in the case of Deepa Sahu, a transgender from Haripur area of Cuttack.

Deepa is the first transgender in the state, who is going to pursue PhD. After getting selected for this highest academic program she has already enrolled her name for PhD in Botany at the Utkal University, Bhubaneswar.

Deepa completed her High School education from Ranihaat High School in Cuttack while she had to face many hurdles.

Born as a male child Deepa initially got love and affection from his parents during childhood. However, gradually he felt that although he is a boy, he did not like dresses meant for boys.

Finally, when he was studying in Class 6, at the age of 12 he wanted to live life like a girl. After the change in his lifestyle, Deepa was looked down upon by the family members as well as the society. Yet, she did not lose heart. Facing all odds she completed her High School Education from Rani Haat High School and later enrolled her name at the Ravenshaw University. And now she is going to pursue her PhD from Utkal University.

Due to her hard work and determination for academic studies that Deepa has earned such success. And for her achievements in the academic field the transgender has been admired by the transgender community as well as many other institutions.

Another tragedy in Deepa’s life was that eight years ago, she met an accident and as a result lost her speech. Now, she speaks indistinctly and slowly. Her friend transgender Mithi has urged the government to help out Deepa getting back her normal speaking ability.

