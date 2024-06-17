‘Art of Giving’ day 2024 being celebrated worldwide today

Bhubaneswar: The 11th chapter of the ‘Art of Giving’, conceptualized and founded by Dr Achyuta Samanta is being celebrated across the world today on 17th June. According to the founder, every small act of kindness can make a significant impact.

Art of Giving is all about creating an unconditional and sustainable abundance of love, peace and happiness and contentment for others through gestures of kindness and generosity.

It was founded by Shri Achyuta Samanta on 17 May 2013. The key to peace and happiness lies in unlocking the Art of Giving in each individual. It is a not-for-profit initiative for spreading, supporting and promoting the practice of the art of giving around the world.

Today the ‘Art of Giving’ is being celebrated in different parts of Odisha, in different States of India and in a number of countries including Canada, UK, Germany, USA, Japan, Australia, Africa, Qatar, South Korea, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Congo, Kenya, Bhutan, United Arab Emirates, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh as well as in India.

In the country, Art of Giving is being celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Odisha.