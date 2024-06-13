Visually impaired man attends new Odisha CM’s oath taking ceremony, another man walks 60 km to reach venue

Bhubaneswar: The swearing-in ceremony of the new CM and cabinet in Odisha was held on Wednesday at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. This is for the first time the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed Government in Odisha.

Thousands of people visited Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar to witness the new chief minister and the new ministers. Starting from the Union Ministers and BJP CMs, many other BJP leaders and MLAs, MPs and workers participated in the ceremony. Yet, among them, there were some unique persons. They are common men but with some extra feat. Kalinga TV Digital reporter Raja talked to few such people. Here is a report.

There has been a big change in Odisha politics in the recent times. For 24 years, Odisha got a new identity under the leadership of BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. Post the super cyclone of 1999, Odisha has developed to a large extent within these 25 years.

There was a time when nobody recognized Odisha. However, the State has now found place in the international scenario. Whether it was the Hockey World Cup or various international sports events or beneficial schemes, Chief Minister Naveen was at the forefront. The role of Odisha under the leadership of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during calamities earned praise worldwide. But now a change has come. In 2024, the people have chosen a new government.

The unique but common people who visited Janata Maidan to witness the oath taking ceremony were unique because some of them travelled long distance to come here. Another one is a visually impaired person.

As per reports, a man came from a distance of 50 km on a bicycle to participate. Another man walked a distance of 60 km to witness the oath taking. Another person came with a bow and arrow in his hand. Another person came with a picture of Modi that he drew in 24 hours.

It was also heart touching that the visually impaired person had come from such a long distance. He was accompanied by a woman who guided him for the movement in the crowd.

These people were anxiously to see PM Modi. They also were eager to see the new CM.

Report: Raja, Bhubaneswar