Cuttack: Family makes reels of pet parrot, Forest Dept rescues, watch

Cuttack: A family made reels of a parrot and shared it on social media. The repercussion was that the Forest Department rescued the bird. That means the Department took away the parrot from the possession of the family for which the family members are sad. Such an incident in the Chandradeipur under Salipur Block of Cuttack district in Odisha.

As per reports, a family in Chandradeipur had kept a parrot in their house as pet. All the family members were emotionally attached to the bird. They used to feed the parrot daily. And the family members were so inclined with the bird that till someone would not feed the parrot, it would not eat. The parrot used to answer them.

Meanwhile recently the family made a reel of the parrot. They also shared the reel on different social media platform. After the reel went viral it came to the notice of the Forest Department. As per rules, parrot can be kept as a pet at house. Hence, a team of forest officials visited the family and rescued the said parrot from their possession.

As, the family members were emotionally attached to the bird, they requested their best to leave the parrot but in vain. They pleaded that the parrot is their pet and it moves freely; it is not caged. Yet, the Forest Department performed their duty and took away the bird.

The family said that the parrot was like their family member but still the Forest Department took it away from them while they have complained that every family in this village has kept parrots and even some people are even illegally trading the bird. But the department is not taking any action against them and took our pet bird.

Watch the video here: