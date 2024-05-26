Cuttack’s Asutosh Sahu secures 92% marks in 10th Board exam, makes taxi driver father proud

Cuttack: Ashutosh Sahu, a student of Ravenshaw Collegiate School, Cuttack has brought laurels by securing 92 percent marks in the 10th Board examination. His father is a taxi driver. Hence, this is another big achievement. He scored 552 marks in the today published 10th board exam and obtained A1 grade. The exam is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

With his success, Asutosh has proved that patience, dedication and hard work ultimately bring success.

His success despite many obstacles has inspired everyone.

Ashutosh has been a brilliant student since childhood and has achieved this success despite many financial hardships.

His father Ashok Sahu is a taxi driver by profession while his mother Sukanti Sahu is a housewife. And today, both his father and mother are overjoyed with the achievement of their son.

Talking to Kalinga TV Digital, Asutosh said that he worked hard for the examination and spent more than 8 hours a day in the preparation.

Apart from personal efforts, Asutosh also credits the teachers of his school for his success. According to him, teachers can answer to all the confusions that arise in the minds of a student during his studies.

The smart classrooms and e-libraries established after the transformation of school taken up by Odisha Government have also contributed a lot to his success in the exam, he added.

This achievement of Ashutosh, who aims to become a doctor in the future, has created a happy atmosphere in his area.