Will you be charged for holding multiple SIM Cards? Here’s what Telecom Regulator says

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has refuted the rumours about charging customers for holding multiple SIM cards or numbering resources. The telecom authority has called the claims as completely false and baseless. It further added that this type of rumours will only mislead people.

The sole overseer of the telecommunication identifiers (TI) resources, which is the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had approached the TRAI through its reference dated September 29, 2022. The telecom department had sought its recommendations on the revised National Numbering Plan for undertaking efficient management and judicious utilisation of numbering resources in the country.

Accordingly, this Consultation Paper (CP) of TRAI on the revision of the National Numbering Plan (NNP) was issued to investigate all factors currently affecting the allocation and utilisation of TI resources.

The telecom regulator said that “TRAI has consistently been advocative of minimum regulatory intervention promoting forbearance and the self-regulation of market forces.” “We unequivocally repudiate and emphatically condemn any spurious conjectures that perpetuate the circulation of such misleading information concerning the consultation paper at hand,” it added.

The telecom regulator TRAI also advised all stakeholders and the general public to get correct information from official press release and consultation paper issued by it through its website.