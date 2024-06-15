Odisha government schools to reopen from June 18, midday meals to be provided from day 1

Bhubaneswar: All the Odisha government schools are scheduled to reopen on June 18, said reports on Saturday. Midday meals will be provided from that day onwards. The newly formed BJP government in the state has given a directive in this regard.

The government has further directed that midday meals shall be provided to the students from standard one till standard eight. The Majhi government has given strict instructions to the concerned department to ensure that no student is deprived of midday meals.

The Block Development Officers have been given detailed instructions in this regard. The Odisha government on April 21 announced summer vacation in all schools from April 25 in the wake of severe heat wave conditions across the state.

As per notification, issued by I&PR department, all the government, private schools and aided ones will close for annual break from April 25, 2024.

Apart from this, the state government has announced morning class for schools for three days from April 22 till April 24, 2024. The classes will be conducted from 6.30 am to 10.30 am.

On April, 17, the Odisha government announced that all schools in the state will be closed from April 18 to 20 due to heat wave forecast.