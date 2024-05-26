BSE announces Odisha Matric Results 2024: Pass percentage is 96.07%

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha announced the Class 10 result for the 2024 board exams today. The overall pass percentage is 96.07%.

The girls have outshined the boys in the matriculation examination. The pass percentage of the girls is 96.73 % and of boys is 95.39%. Khurdha records highest pass percentage of 97.98 %, followed by Cuttack at 97.58%, Gajapati 97.08 %, Ganjam at 97.06%, Jagatsinghpur is 97.6%, Kendrapara 95.77%, 95.92 % in Jajpur and 96.63 % in Angul.

The number of schools with 100% results increased to 2,644 and this year there is no school with 0% results.

Students can check and download their scorecards at the official websites at bseodisha.ac.in, and orissaresults.nic.in respectively.

The Odisha Board Class 10th 2024 examination was held from February 20 to March 4, 2024. A total of 5,52,611 students partook in this year’s Odisha class 10th examination across 2,991 examination centres in the state.

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2024: Here’s how to check online?

Step 1: Visit the official websites, bseodisha.ac.in, and orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and look for the BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2024 link.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials and submit the details.

Step 4: BSE Odisha Class 10 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and consider taking a printout for future reference.

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2024: Here’s how to check via SMS and Digilocker

Open your messaging application on your mobile phone, then compose an SMS in the following format: OR10ROLL_NUMBER (for Class 10th), then send the SMS to either 5676750 or 56263 and you’ll receive your Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2024 shortly after.