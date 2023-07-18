1700-year-old Lord Jagannath temple in Imphal of Manipur, watch

Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, the 1700-year-old Lord Jagannath Temple in Imphal has turned into a place of peace and faith. Many people of Imphal are visiting the temple to pray Lord Jagannath for peace in Manipur.

This Jagannath Temple of Imphal shares the message of peace and brotherhood. This Lord Jagannath temple in Imphal stands as if to embrace every human being.

This Lord Jagannath temple is 25 km away from Imphal, the capital of Manipur. This holy place has always shared peace, love and goodwill. Even though the local area has been in turmoil for ages due to casteism, the Jagannath Temple in Imphal offers a truly unique experience.

As per legends once this Lord Jagannath temple was located on the hill adjacent to the present Manipur Central University. There the Mahaprabhu was being worshiped with the hill culture of Manipur. It is said that King Choleya Gangama made the temple popular and people started to visit here.

As per legends later King Bhagya Chandra Dev built the present charismatic temple. As per the King’s advice, a Brahmin named Krishnacharya Sharma from Puri of Odisha was entrusted with the worship of Jagannath temple in Manipur. Accordingly, the rituals in this temple was done as per the rituals of Puri Jagannath temple. And this tradition of worship is still going on there.

Now, the rituals of this temple is same as per Puri temple, but some difference can be seen in the Prasad, the offering to the Lord. On the orders of the king, many saintly monks and poor people are served here every day. Also, discussions get organised on Jagannath culture.

The Lord Jagannath temple of Imphal is built on the basis of Manipuri culture. Around the temple are deities like Bimala, Ganesha, Mahavir, Bhairavi, Saraswati, Lakshmi, Shiva and Bata Mangala getting worshipped. Also a Nata Mandira and a bathing altar (Snana bedi) have been established.

Even people of other communities worship the Chaturdha Murti here. People of all religions take great pleasure in participating in the various festivals of the Lord.

Imphal Jagannath Temple Rath Yatra is known as a public festival of Manipur. Devotees believe that pulling the chariot removes all sins. To pull this chariot, everyone from young to old has an inexhaustible passion. The chariot is made according to the Manipuri culture. Lord Chaitanya Dev has visited this temple many times. It is believed that those who come to this temple will never return empty handed.