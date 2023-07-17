Bhubaneswar: Youth walks carrying 100 kg weight to offer water on Lord Lingaraj, watch

Bhubaneswar: A youth was seen on Monday near Lord Lingaraj temple walking barefoot with a sling in which about 70 litres of water put in 6 pots. As per reports, he was going to Lord Lingaraj temple to offer water on the Shivalinga on the holy Monday in the month of Shravana.

Meet Subhrajeet Sahu of Pattamundai area in Kendrapara district of Odisha. By profession he is an engineer. He lives in Delhi. After demise of their parents Subhrajit’s elder brother took charge of the family. He took care and brought of Subhrajit. Today, whatever Subhrajit has got is due to the dedication and effort of his elder brother.

Subhrajit said that he owes his elder brother for bringing him up and helping him to make his career. Hence, on this holy Monday in the month of Shravana, he decided to offer water to Lord Lingaraj wishing best for his elder brother.

Accordingly, Subhrajit lifted water from the Gadagadia ghata in Cuttack walked to Lord Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. He carried a load of about 90 to 100 kg. The water he carried in six new still pots is about 70 liters and the accessories are estimated to be around 20 to 30 kg. Two to three persons were accompanying him. They were walking behind him along with their two wheelers. The youth was seen taking rest for some time and then again venturing to the road along with the load of water. The people who saw him appreciated his effort and praised for his great devotion.

