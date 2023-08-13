Tired of subscribing to multiple OTT platforms? Subscribe to Watcho to get multiple OTT benefit

If you are someone who is interested in TV shows, sports, online content but tired of taking multiple OTT subscription we have a perfect solution for it. You can take subscription of Watcho and enjoy up to 14 Apps under a single plan. Users can take the subscription according to their choice of OTT apps.

The platform offers up to 14 Apps including some prominent apps like Sony LIV, Disney+ Hotster and Zee 5.

We have mentioned below some interesting plans by Watcho.

Watcho Max

The subscription of the plan is either monthly or annual. Users can either subscribe Rs 299 monthly plan or Rs 2499 annual plan. This is the most premium plan offered on the platform and includes Sony LIV, Disney+ Hotster, Zee 5, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi and several others.

Watcho Dhamaal

The subscription of the plan is either monthly or annual. Users can either subscribe Rs 199 monthly plan or Rs 1499 annual plan. This is the most premium plan offered on the platform and includes Disney+ Hotster, Zee 5, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi and several others.

Watcho Masti

The subscription of the plan is either monthly or annual. Users can either subscribe Rs 99 monthly plan or Rs 799 annual plan. This is the most premium plan offered on the platform and includes Zee 5, Hoichoi, Hungama and several others.

Apart from the above mentioned plans, there are two other plans that are offered by Watcho. These include Watcho Mirchi and Watcho Exclusive. Both the plans are base plans and offer limited subscription to OTTs. Watcho Mirchi gets an Rs 49 (monthly) and Rs 499 (annual plan). On the other hand, Watcho Exclusives get an Rs 39 (monthly) and Rs 299 (annual plan).