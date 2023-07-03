This Airtel recharge plan comes with 35 days validity, unlimited calling and other benefits

Airtel has introduced a new recharge plan that has 35 days of validity. This is a special kind of plan as compared to other telecom companies. This makes Airtel the first ever company to offer a recharge plan with a validity of 35 days. The other telecom operators such as Jio, Vodafone Idea, BSNL does not offer such plans for customers.

We have seen plans with 24 days, 28 days or 30 days of validity. But, this is the first time such a plan has been launched by any telcos. The daily cost of using this plan is Rs 8.25.

In addition to the unusual validity period, the plan also offers other benefits and costs Rs 289. Check more about the benefits of the Rs 289 plan below.

Airtel 35 days validity plan

Airtel introduces a recharge plan of Rs 289 which has 35 days of validity. It also offers calling, SMS and data benefits. This plan comes with unlimited voice calling and a 300 SMS facility along with a 4 GB Data balance too.

This new Rs 289 recharge plan, can prove to be beneficial for those users who do not need to use much data. There are additional benefits included as well such as free access to Airtel Thanks – Apollo 24|7 Circle, Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

This plan will benefit those users who need to keep their number active but don’t need the other benefits such as data or SMS. This plan of Rs 289 Airtel plan can be useful for those who have WiFi in their house so they only recharge to keep the number active. Check more details in the Airtel site or app.