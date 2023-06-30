Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Who offers the best entry-level Postpaid plan

Three private telecom operators in India i.e Jio, Airtel and Vi offer some attractive entry-level postpaid plan for its users. If you are supposed to recharge your smartphone in the near future, you can compare these plans.

We have mentioned all the plans below.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Plan

The plan offers 75GB of data along with other connectivity benefits for its users. The use can additionally add three family SIMs if he wants to. Each family SIM is offered with 5GB of data. Users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and other features like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Vi Rs 401 Plan

The plan offers 50GB of data along with other connectivity benefits for its users. Users get unlimited voice calling, 3000 SMS and other features like subscription to Vi Movies & TV VIP, ZEE5 Premium, Hungama Music etc. Vi also offers data rollover of up to 200GB in case of unused data.

Airtel 399 Plan

Airtel 399 Plan offers 40GB of data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day in the plan. There is up to 200GB of data rollover in the plan.