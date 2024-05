BJD releases 40 star campaigners’ list for 3rd & 4th phase election in Odisha, check full list

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today released party’s 40 star campaigners for the 3rd and 4th phase elections in Odisha, which is to be held on May 25 and June 1 respectively.

The 40 star campaigners’ list of the ruling party include party’s president Naveen Patnaik, election strategist VK Pandian, Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das, Debi Prasad Mishra and host of of ministers, former ministers, MPs , MLAs, and Ollywood actors.

Earlier, the conch party had declared its star campaigners for first and second phase elections in Odisha.

Here’s the full list of BJD’s 40 star campaigners for 3rd & 4th phase election in Odisha:

Naveen Patnaik Kartik Pandian Pranab Prakash Das Debi Prasad Mishra Ranendra Pratap Swain Chandra Sekhar Sahu Ashok Chandra Panda Snehangini Chhuria Niranjan Pujari Pratap Jena Pratap Keshari Deb Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak Arun Kumar Sahoo Sanjaya Kumar Das Burma Padmanabha Behera Pradip Kumar Amat Bhaskar Rao Subash Singh Sasmit Patra Manas Ranjan Mangaraj Niranjan Bishi Mamata Mahanta Muzibulla Khan (Muna) Sulata Deo Rabindra Kumar Jena Sarojini Hembram Sushanta Singh Pritiranjan Gharai Pranab Kumar Balabantaray Chiranjib Biswal Ramesh Chandra Majhi Sudhir Kumar Samal Byomakesh Ray Devi Ranjan Tripathy Bijay Nayak Srimayee Sweta Snigdha Mishra Nizamuddin Iswar Panigrahi Amersh Jena Elina Das

