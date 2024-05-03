Commissionerate police’s election related enforcement drive gets huge success, know in details

Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure free and fair election 2024, the Commissionerate police has intensified its enforcement drive in Bhubaneswar City.

A total of 457 Non-Bailable Warrants have been executed and 1965 NBWs have been recalled / disposed off as many criminals surrender before the court. The city police has has uploaded all the NBWs its website https://bhubaneswarcuttackpolice.gov.in. Besides, all the Police Stations have display the list NBWs on their notice board and pasted in prominent locations like ward offices, gram Panchayat offices.

Police officers are also visiting the residence of the criminals having NBW and pasting a copy of the NBW in their houses.

Moreover, 901 Proceedings U/s 107 Cr.P.C have been initiated against 4275 persons and 2179 persons have been bound down. Proceedings U/s 110 CrPC has been initiated against 171 numbers of habitual offenders and total 126 persons have been bound down till date.

Total 580 kgs of contraband Ganja and Brown sugar of 1267 grams have been seized and 61 persons were arrested. Substantial amounts of I/D liquor total of 12000 litters and IMFL total of 1000 Litters have been seized and 672 cases have been booked.

Police have recovered total 5 illegal firearms and 24 ammunitions and 2 persons have been arrested so far.

As many as 953 licensed guns have been deposited at the Police Stations and 279 more guns are in the process of getting deposited.

Out of total 1117 number of booths, 149 booths have been identified as critical. One Company of CAPF and local police are conducting flag march in critical areas to instill confidence. Steps will be taken to deploy CAPF and to have web casting in all the critical booths, the city police said adding that flying squads comprising of magistrate and Police, Static Surveillance teams (SST) have been deployed to check illegal movement of cash, liquor, drugs etc.

Commissionerate Police will further intensify blocking and checking, set up nakas in strategic places in order to detect illegal transportation of cash during election process, said sources.