Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Who offers the best 299 Prepaid Plan

Rs 299 prepaid plan is one of the popular plans offered by telecom service providers in India. This plan offers unlimited calling along with decent amount of data and multiple other benefits. Airtel, Jio as well as Vodafone Idea offer this plan for their prepaid users in India. If you are willing to get one of these plans, you can feel free to compare them in order to know the difference.

Out of the three telecom service providers, Reliance Jio as well as Bharti Airtel are the ones who offer 5G internet. Vodafone Idea or Vi still offers 4G internet but their users do get Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.

Vodafone Idea Rs 299 Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 299 Plan gets unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 1.5GB of daily data for a validity of 28 days. Users get the benefit of Binge All Night (which is active between 12 AM and 6 AM every night). There is also Weekend Data Rollover that lets users use leftover data from the weekdays on the weekend. If users recharge through Vi mobile app they get extra 5GB internet.

Bharti Airtel Rs 299 Plan

Airtel’s Rs 299 Plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. The service validity of the plan is 28 days. Other offers mentioned in the plan include unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 Plan

Jio Rs 299 Plan offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. The service validity of this plan is 28 days. Other offers mentioned in the plan include unlimited 5G data, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

