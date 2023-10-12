Stock market today: Nifty around 19800, Sensex below 66500

New Delhi: The benchmark equity indices opened flat on Thursday. The BSE benchmark Sensex was up 91.52 points to open at 66,564.57, while the NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 19,822.70, up by 0.05%.

Meanwhile, the broader indices opened in green. The Bank Nifty index opened at 44,571.55, up 54.65 points. The other sectoral indices also opened in positive terms.

By 9.30 am, Sensex was up 8.46 points to 66,481.51, and Nifty was trading at 19,816.55.