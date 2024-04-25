12.9-inch iPad Air might not offer Mini LED display: Report

It was earlier reported that 12.9-inch iPad Air will be offered with Mini LED displays that Apple was left with. This would have been great upgrade for the users as the display quality would have increased a lot. However, this might not happen as the latest reports have suggested that the existing upcoming models will be having same quality of display as the current generation of iPad Air model.

Display Supply Chain Consultants’ Ross Young who had provided the earlier information about the display quality has now said that 12.9-inch iPad Air will not use Mini LED panels. The tablet will be using old IPS LCD like the current generation iPad Air. This step has been taken to deal with the high cost of the Mini LED screens. The leftover Mini LED screens are expected to be used for the current-gen iPad Pro. This is expected to help Apple to cut some cost in the making of the iPad Pro.

Young has said that a new iPad model with a 12.9-inch Mini LED panel will be introduced at some point between October and December. However, it is unknown what the new model will be called or where it will fit in the Apple’s iPad lineup. Well, the new tablet can be either a higher-end iPad Air or a lower-end iPad Pro. We will know it after some time, when the company hints about it.

The new generation of iPad Air and iPad Pro models are expected to be announced officially at the event that will be taking place on May 7.