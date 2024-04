BJP releases list of 8 candidates for Odisha Assembly polls 2024: Check list here

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Odisha, 2024. The saffron party released a list of eight candidates in this list.

As per the list these candidates will be fielded from these respective Assembly constituencies of Odisha:

Telkoi – Dr. Fakir Mohan Naik Champua – Murali Manohar Sharma Basta – Rabindra Andia Basudevpur – Banikalyan Mohanty Hindol – Seemarani Nayak Salipur – Arindam Roy Kendrapara – Geetanjali Sethi Khurda – Prasanta Kumar Jagdev

This is the fourth list of Assembly candidates released by BJP for Odisha Assembly. After today’s release, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released a total of 141 candidates for different Assembly seats of Odisha. In today’s list actor Arindam Roy has been named as BJD’s MLA candidate for Salipur Assembly constituency in Cuttack district of Odisha. A few days back only he had joined the saffron party. Besides, BJP has fielded Prashanta Jagdev from Khurda seat. He was in news earlier after facing protest during election campaign.

Earlier BJP had released names of these following candidates for Odisha Assembly elections 2024: