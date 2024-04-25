Amit Shah focuses on forming the first BJP State Govt in Odisha and winning 20 Lok Sabha seats

Sonepur: Union Home Minister and BJP stalwart Amit Shah today focused on forming the first BJP State Government in Odisha and winning 20 Lok Sabha seats in the State during the upcoming 2024 elections.

While addressing a public meeting at the Rameswar Stadium in Sonepur today, Shah urged the voters for a ‘Double Engine Government’ in Odisha. He requested them to give an opportunity to the saffron party to form the first BJP State Government in Odisha and win 20 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants BJP to win 20 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha this time. BJP will also form the government in the State with massive majority. The country has massively developed after Modi became the Prime Minister,” Shah said.

“It is because of the strong leadership of Modi Article 370 was abrogated, Ayodhya Ram Mandir was constructed and surgical strike was done on Pakistan. Even the Naxalism has reduced in the country due to the schemes launched by the Prime Minister,” he added.

Besides, the enmity inside the country and outside the country has also reduced drastically with the bold decision taken by Modi and the economy of the country has got strengthened, the Union Minister said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, party’s national Vice President Baijayant Panda, Balangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, BJP’s Sonepur MLA candidate Pramod Kumar Mahapatra, Biramaharajpur’s BJP MLA Candidate Raghunath Jagdala, Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, Rengali BJP MLA candidate Nauri Nayak, former MLA Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and others were present during the meeting.

As per his schedule, the Union Home Minister will go to the Bhubaneswar and hold a meeting with senior party leaders and discuss about party’s strategy for the upcoming election. He will have a night halt in the State Capital City and will return to Delhi tomorrow morning.