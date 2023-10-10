Sensex jumps 300 pts, Nifty around 19,600; Adani Ports gains

New Delhi: Domestic equities opened on a higher note on Tuesday. The BSE benchmark Sensex gained 295.92 points, or 0.45 per cent to trade at 65,808.31, while broader NSE Nifty50 jumped 83.80 points, or 0.43 per cent in the morning session to 19,596.15.

Among the top gainer was Adani Ports as it’s stock gained 2.50 per cent in the morning session. Earlier, the stock plunged over 5 per cent a day over amid the Israel-Palestine war.

Tata Motors, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, ONGC, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life were among the other stocks which were the top gainers in the morning session.

The top laggards in the opening session were Dr Reddys, TCS, Cipla, Divis Lab, Asian Paints, Infosys, Sun Pharma, and Britannia.