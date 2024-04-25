Delhi: Rs 50 lakh extortion plan foiled, member of Hashim Baba gang nabbed

Nation
By Himanshu 0
Rs 50 lakh extortion plan foiled
Representational image

New Delhi: With criminal intention a plan to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman was foiled on Thursday in Delhi as Police nabbed the criminal. The culprit was a member of the Hashim Baba gang who was planning to rob the businessman along with his allies.

As per reports, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested an active member of the Hashim Baba gang today.

The accused has been identified as 24 year old Areeb alias Asif, a resident of Kardampuri, Delhi.

A sophisticated pistol with four live cartridges was recovered from his possession.

Reportedly, he was planning to extort Rs 50 lakhs from a businessman of Central Delhi with his other gang members at the direction of Hashim Baba. It was reported by ANI on X platform today.

Also read: Goat climbing wall video goes viral, laws of physics do not apply to goats, watch

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Himanshu 6289 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.