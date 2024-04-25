Delhi: Rs 50 lakh extortion plan foiled, member of Hashim Baba gang nabbed

New Delhi: With criminal intention a plan to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman was foiled on Thursday in Delhi as Police nabbed the criminal. The culprit was a member of the Hashim Baba gang who was planning to rob the businessman along with his allies.

As per reports, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested an active member of the Hashim Baba gang today.

The accused has been identified as 24 year old Areeb alias Asif, a resident of Kardampuri, Delhi.

A sophisticated pistol with four live cartridges was recovered from his possession.

Reportedly, he was planning to extort Rs 50 lakhs from a businessman of Central Delhi with his other gang members at the direction of Hashim Baba. It was reported by ANI on X platform today.