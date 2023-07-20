Sensex drops 200 points, Nifty below 19,800

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks were trading in red on Thursday as both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were down. Sensex has snapped it’s 67,000 streak after dropping 200 points, while the Nifty has fallen below 19,800 mark. Sensex was trading below 67,000 mark.

The top gainer today is Reliance Industries Ltd while the Nifty 50 heavyweight Infosys lagged.

Jio Financial Services is valued at Rs 261.85 per share. Infosys and Hindustan Unilever will be reporting their June quarter results today.

On Wednesday, the Sensex closed with a gain of 302 points while Nifty was around 19,850.