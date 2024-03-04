Petrol and diesel price today: Rates drop slightly in Bhubaneswar on March 4

Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol and diesel has decreased slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On March 4, 2024, petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.47 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.75 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the price of petrol and diesel has increased marginally in the last 24 hours. On March 4, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 103.78 per litre while diesel costs Rs 95.33 per litre.

Today’s petrol rates in major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 96.72 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 106.03 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 106.31 per litre

Chennai: Rs 102.63 per litre

Today’s diesel rates in major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 89.62 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Rs 94.24 per litre

