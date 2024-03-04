The news is by your side.

Gold rates in India increase by Rs 580 for 24 carat and 22 carat on 4th March

By Pratyay
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have increased by Rs 580 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

As of 4th March 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 62,820 while 22-carat (10 grams) cost Rs 57,540 in India.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500

Some fluctuations were registered in different cities of India too

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 63,970 Rs 58,650
Mumbai Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500
Chennai Rs 63,440 Rs 57,950
Kolkata Rs 63,820 Rs 58,150
Hyderabad Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500
Bangalore Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500
Bhubaneswar Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500

 

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 69,900 today. Rates have increased by Rs 600 in India as compared to yesterday.

