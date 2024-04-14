Petrol and diesel price drops slightly in Bhubaneswar on April 14, check rates in your city

Business
By Akankshya Mishra
petrol and diesel prices
0

Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol and diesel in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar has dropped slightly in the last 24 hours. On April 14, 2024, the petrol costs Rs 100.89 per litre while cost of diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.47 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city of Odisha, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant in the last 24 hours. On April 12, 2024, petrol cost has been recorded at Rs 101.51 per litre while diesel has been priced at Rs 93.13 per litre.

Rates of petrol in major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

 
  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 100.89  per litre in Bhubaneswar

Rates of diesel in major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.47 per litre in Bhubaneswar

