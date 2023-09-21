Gold rates maintain constancy for 24 and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have increased by Rs 10 in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,230, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,200.

The prices of gold have remained same in India in last 24 hours. As of September 21, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,320 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,330 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,370 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,350. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,230 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,200.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,230 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,200. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,280 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,500.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 72,200 in India. No changes in rates were witnessed in last 24 hours.