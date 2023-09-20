New Volkswagen Tiguan gets officially revealed, gets a mechanical and cosmetic update

Volkswagen has revealed the all-new Tiguan in the global markets. The SUV not only offers cosmetic updates but also offers mechanical updates with more tech. The sale of the SUV will be in 2024 and we do expect Volkswagen to launch it in India.

What’s new in the 3rd Gen Tiguan

The 3rd Generation of the Volkswagen Tiguan is quite refreshed from the interior as well as from the interior. The SUV gets a MQB-Evo platform and is 4,539mm in length and 1639mm in height. In terms of width it is 1842mm while the wheelbase is 2680mm. The SUV is now longer and tall as compared to its predecessor.

The cabin gets a new touch and supports 10.3-inch digital instrument display, 12.9-inch central touchscreen infotainment display. The infotainment display gets a backlit slider controller just like the Passat and ID.7. We also get new control matrix, illuminated trim elements as well as new-look air vents. Cabin is now more spacious and offers better tech as compared to its predecessor.

The rotary central console does offer multiple functions including driving modes, audio volume as well as ambient lighting. The headroom also gets improved by 8mm in the front and 10mm at the rear.

Powertrain Options

There is option for diesel, petrol as well plug-in hybrid engine options on the SUV.

The mild-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol engine generates 131hp or 150hp of power while the 2.0-litre petrol engine gets 204hp or 265hp of power. While the mild-hybrid is offered in a front-wheel drive variant, the 2.0 petrol engine gets a four-wheel-drive. The model uses seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (DSG).

The 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine offers 150hp in the front-wheel-drive variant and 193hp on the four-wheel-drive. It gets a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (DSG).

When it comes to the plug-in hybrid Tiguans, we get a 1.5-litre engine with six-speed DSG. generate 204hp or 272hp. There is a 19.7kWh battery on the SUV that offers up to 100km mileage.