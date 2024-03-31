Gold rate in India for 24 Carat/ 22 Carat remains same for March 31
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India remained same in the last 24 hours. On March 31, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,250 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 61,600.
Gold rates in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, has remained same in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500.
Changes in gold price were recorded in some important cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 63,970
|Rs 58,650
|Mumbai
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Chennai
|Rs 68,020
|Rs 62,350
|Kolkata
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Hyderabad
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Bangalore
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
When it comes to the price of silver, the rate of silver has remained same, in the last 24 hours. On March 31, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 74,100 per kilogram.