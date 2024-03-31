Gold rate in India for 24 Carat/ 22 Carat remains same for March 31

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India remained same in the last 24 hours. On March 31, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,250 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 61,600.

Gold rates in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, has remained same in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500.

Changes in gold price were recorded in some important cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 63,970 Rs 58,650
Mumbai Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500
Chennai Rs 68,020 Rs 62,350
Kolkata Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500
Hyderabad Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500
Bangalore Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500
Bhubaneswar Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500

 

When it comes to the price of silver, the rate of silver has remained same, in the last 24 hours. On March 31, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 74,100 per kilogram.

