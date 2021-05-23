Gold Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The price of the has remain constant for consecutively two days in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 45,600 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 49,750 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Saturday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 45,600 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 49,750 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India: