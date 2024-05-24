Below Header Govt Ad

Security beefed up in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of polls

Nation
By Himanshu 0
Security beefed up in Poonch
Image for representation only Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Security beefed up in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections that have been scheduled on May 25.

Reportedly, there are 474 polling stations in Poonch across three Assembly segments. Out of this 261 polling stations are critical while out of that 191 polling stations are vulnerable. Each polling station is covered with a CCTV camera.

Those polling stations which are located in insurgency hotbeds, have been identified as critical based on police analysis and deployment of not just police but also CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army has been done, informed  the Poonch District Election Officer Mohd. Yasin Chaudhary, reported ANI in an X post today.

Also read: Pune Police say Porsche crash accused was ‘alert’, faces 10-yr jail

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Himanshu 6426 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.