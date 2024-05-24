Security beefed up in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of polls

New Delhi: Security beefed up in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections that have been scheduled on May 25.

Reportedly, there are 474 polling stations in Poonch across three Assembly segments. Out of this 261 polling stations are critical while out of that 191 polling stations are vulnerable. Each polling station is covered with a CCTV camera.

Those polling stations which are located in insurgency hotbeds, have been identified as critical based on police analysis and deployment of not just police but also CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army has been done, informed the Poonch District Election Officer Mohd. Yasin Chaudhary, reported ANI in an X post today.