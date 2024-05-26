Below Header Govt Ad

Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat on May 26

Business
By Pratyay 0
gold price in india
Representative Image- IANS

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On May 26, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,440 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,400. The rates maintained constancy in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has remained the same for the last 24 hours. On May 26, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,440, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,400.

Gold price witnessed changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,590 Rs 66,550
Mumbai Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400
Chennai Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500
Kolkata Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400
Hyderabad Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400
Bangalore Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On May 26, 2024, silver costs Rs 92,000 per kilogram.

Also Read: Apple’s Foldable Hybrid Device Will Have These Specifications, Know More About It

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Pratyay 4852 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.