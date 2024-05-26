Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat on May 26

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On May 26, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,440 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,400. The rates maintained constancy in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has remained the same for the last 24 hours. On May 26, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,440, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,400.

Gold price witnessed changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,590 Rs 66,550 Mumbai Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400 Chennai Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500 Kolkata Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400 Hyderabad Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400 Bangalore Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On May 26, 2024, silver costs Rs 92,000 per kilogram.