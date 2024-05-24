Here’s how to check Odisha Matric Results 2024 in 4 different ways and get Digital Certificate on WhatsApp, board issues two toll free numbers

Cuttack: The Odisha Matric results 2024 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha at 10.30 AM on May 26, informed said BSE president Srikant Tarai at a press meet.

According to Tarai, the results will be made available to the students after 11.30 AM. They can check the Odisha matric results in four different ways. They are 1) through the official website, 2) through off-line booklet, 3) through SMS and 4) School Headmasters can use their user ID and password to check the result and tabulation from 12.30 PM onwards.

In or order to get result through SMS, candidates have to write OR10 with their roll numbers and send it to 5676750 (they need to give a space between their roll numbers and OR10).

Follow the following steps in order to check Odisha 10th Result 2024 on website and download HSC marksheet:

Visit the official website orissaresults.nic.in.

As the home page of orissaresults.nic.in opens, click on the “10th Class Result 2024” option

Fill the required details like your roll number and date of birth.

Now click on the submit button to see the Odisha 10th Result 2024.

Now you can download the Odisha class 10 Results 2024 and take a printout for further use.

The BSE president also said that for the first time, the students will get Digital Certificate of their results either from the official website of the board or through WhatsApp on the day of the publication of the results.

Students who want to get their Digital Certificate can visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in (follow the above given steps) – and download the same after 4 PM, the BSE president added.

However, the candidates who want the Digital Certificate of the Odisha Matric Results 2024 through WhatsApp will have to save a phone number (7710058192) in their WhatsApp. After saving the number, open the chat box of the number (7710058192) on your WhatsApp interface and type BSE and send it. As you send the message you will be given some guidance following which you can easily get your Digital Certificate on WhatsApp.

Tarai also informed that students can apply for rechecking of their matric answer papers between May 29 and June 12. For this, the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) students will have to apply online, the candidates of the Madhyama, and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) will have to apply for rechecking of their answer papers at their respective zonal board offices.

The BSE Odisha also has issued two toll free numbers (8763446292 and 9437228187) through which the students can contact between 10 AM and 5 PM to the board officials if they have any problem with regard to their results and get answer to their questions.