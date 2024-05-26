Petrol And Diesel Price Hikes In Bhubaneswar On May 26

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have increased marginally in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar. On May 26, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.34 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.91 per litre.
Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of fuel have also increased in the last 24 hours. On May 26, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.65 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.21 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
- Rs 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs 100.98 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 101.65 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi
- Rs 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs 92.56 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 92.91 per litre in Bhubaneswar