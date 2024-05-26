Petrol And Diesel Price Hikes In Bhubaneswar On May 26

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have increased marginally in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar. On May 26, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.34 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.91 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of fuel have also increased in the last 24 hours. On May 26, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.65 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.21 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs 103.94 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 100.98 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.65 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi

Rs 90.76 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 92.15 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 92.56 per litre in Chennai

Rs 92.91 per litre in Bhubaneswar

