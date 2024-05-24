OnePlus 13 might offer Satellite connectivity feature, Know details here

OnePlus 13 is expected to be launched by the year end (in China) just like the OnePlus 12. However, the major update that the smartphone is expected to get is the support for satellite connectivity. The other major specifications that are expected to be offered on OnePlus 13 include new chipset, better display as well as more effective specifications. Well, the support for satellite connectivity might even land on the OnePlus 12.

According to a X user OneNormalUsername, the Android 15 Beta 2 on the OnePlus 12 shows ‘Satellite Mobile Phone’ in the Settings app. Well, the same setting was spotted in the settings of the Oppo Find N3. It is unclear whether OnePlus will launch a new version of OnePlus 12 with satellite connectivity or it will be just the OnePlus 13 with satellite connectivity feature. By this year end, the company is expected to launch another folding device (just like the OnePlus Open). The current flagship of the company is OnePlus 12.

Specifications

OnePlus 12 offers a slim and stylish design that offers a 6.82-inch display that offers refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device boots on OxygenOS based on the Android 14 and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It is paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512 GB on board storage. The device gets on display fingerprint sensor for added security.

The smartphone draws power from a 5,400 mAh battery with fast charging support.

In terms of camera 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera System for Mobile. The device flaunts a triple camera unit alongside a flash in the camera unit. The camera unit includes an all-new Sony’s LYT-808 main sensor, advanced 64MP 3X Periscope Telephoto Camera and 114° ultra-wide camera. It has got advanced features like Nightscape and Portrait Mode to capture stunning pictures.

