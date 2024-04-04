Gold price in India increases by Rs 400 for 24 carat, 22 carat on April 4
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On April 4th, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 69,360 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was recorded at Rs 63,540 in India. The rate of gold in India has hiked by Rs 400 in the last 24 hours.
Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, has recorded constancy in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500.
Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 63,970
|Rs 58,650
|Mumbai
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Chennai
|Rs 68,020
|Rs 62,350
|Kolkata
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Hyderabad
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Bangalore
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
Silver rate in India
The rate of silver has also hiked in India in the last 24 hours. On April 4, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 77,600 per kilogram. The rate of silver today has increased by Rs 1500 in the last 24 hours.