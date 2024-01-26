Gold price in India drops by Rs 280 for 24 carat, 22 carat on January 26

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has dropped for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On January 26, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 62,270, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 57,080. The rate of gold today has dropped by Rs 280 for gold in India.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rates of the yellow metal has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On January 26, 2024, 24 carat gold costs Rs 63,820, while 22 carat gold has been priced at Rs 58,500.

Changes in price of gold were also recorded in several important cities of India. They are as follows:

Delhi: Rs 63,970 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,650 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Kolkata: Rs 63,820 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,500 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Mumbai: Rs 63,820 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,500 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Chennai: Rs 52,285 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 47,927 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Silver rate in India: The price of silver today has dropped in the last 24 hours. On January 26, 2024, silver costs Rs 71,100 per kilogram. The price of silver in India has dropped by Rs 400 in the last 24 hours.