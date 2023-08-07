BSNL recharge plans with 84 days validity; Check price, benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers two prepaid plans with 84 days validity. The Two plans we are talking about is Rs 599, and Rs 769. The two plans offer daily data, unlimited voice calling, and SMS benefits along with the 84 days validity.

BSNL is currently in the process of launching 4G PAN-India, but that would take some time.

Check more about these two plans here.

BSNL Rs 599 Plan

The BSNL Rs 599 plan comes with 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan let’s users enjoy free unlimited data during the night from 12 AM to 5 AM. . This is the only prepaid plan from BSNL that offers unlimited data to customers during the night.

Apart from these, users will get additional benefits such as free access to platforms such as Zing, Astrocell and gaming services. There’s also free PRBT included. The plan has a validity of 84 days. It is more beneficial for users who are doing work from home.

BSNL Rs 769 Plan

The Rs 769 plan of BSNL offers truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data for a validity of 84 days. Users can also get additional benefits such as BSNL Tunes, Eros Now Entertainment services, Hardy Mobile Gaming, Lystn Music Services and more.

Though this plan has the same validity as the Rs 599 plan but it gets OTT (Over-the-Top) services bundled, which makes it more expensive. The plan offers OTT benefit of Eros Now Entertainment.