3939 Towns in India have Jio AirFiber 5G service

Reliance Jio now offers its 5G Fixed-Wireless Access AirFiber service in as many as 3939 towns in India. Jio Airfiber is currently available in these states of India – Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Pujab, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. However, Jio is yet to spread the AirFiber service in states such as Manipur.

The Jio AirFiber service was first introduced in the country on Sept 19, 2023. The Jio AirFiber service is helpful for those who don’t have optical fiber service in their area.

The Jio AirFiber service plans start at Rs 599. The installation fee for monthly plan subscribers is Rs 1000. However, Jio does not charge the installation fee for the 12-month plan subscribers. Moreover, you can also buy the long-term plan for Airfiber in EMI option.

You can enjoy 550+ digital TV channels, top TV shows, movies, news, sports, and more in 15+ languages. It offers 15+ OTT subscriptions and unlimited wi-Fi for home. The Jio AirFiber service offers data speeds ranging between 30 Mbps to 1 Gbps. But all these plans only allow subscribers to use the data till it reaches 1 TB. After the 1 TB limit, users can’t use more data. But Jio Airfiber has additional data vouchers that can be bought if you need more data. The Jio AirFiber data voucher listed for purchase costs Rs 401.

With the Jio Airfiber service, customers get to have a Set-Top Box (STB) and remote for free. With this STB, You can watch all of the OTT content on your TV.

You can visit the Jio retail store in your area to get a connection of Jio Airfiber. The service can also be ordered online via the website of Reliance Jio.