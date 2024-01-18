These two Jio plans offer 14 OTT subscriptions, Check details

Reliance Jio offers two Premium prepaid recharge plans that come bundled with as many as 14 Over The Top (OTT) platforms along with data, calling, and SMS benefits. The OTT subscription offered for free are Prime Video (Mobile), Lionsgate Play, Discovery +, Docubay, JioCinema Premium, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, EpicOn and Kanccha Lannka.

As the plan name suggests the price of the Jio packs is high. But if we consider the extra benefits then it sums up the high price. The Jio plans we are talking about are the Jio 4498 plan and the 1198 plan.

Jio 4498 plan

The Rs 4498 plan by Jio comes with daily 2GB high-speed data along with unlimited calling, and 100 SMS/day benefits. It has a validity of 365 days and a total data of 730GB. It also offers Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.

The Rs 4498 plan subscribers will get a 1-year free subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition Service, JioCinema Premium, and Disney+Hotstar Mobile Subscription. The free subscription can be activated through the MyJio app. The JioCinema Premium coupon will be credited to your MyJio account.

The Disney+Hotstar Mobile Subscriptions will be available on the same mobile number on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Jio 1198 plan

The Rs 1198 plan by Jio has a validity of 84 days and comes with daily 2GB high-speed data along with unlimited calling, and 100 SMS/day benefits. It offers a total data of 168GB. It also offers Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.

The Rs 1198 plan offers a free subscription to 3 months (90 days) of Disney+Hotstar Mobile and the subscription will be available on the same mobile number on the Disney+Hotstar app. The subscription period for Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription is 84 days. The subscription can be activation can be done through the MyJio app. Users will get an 84-day JioCinema Premium subscription with the plan. The coupon will be credited to MyJio account.

Jio offers four JioTv Premium Plans that include three mobile recharge plans and one data-add-on plan. Apart from the Jio 4498 plan and 1198 plan, the other two plans are Rs 398 plan and Rs 148 plan.

Unlike the Jio 4498 plan and 1198 plan, the Rs 398 plan and Rs 148 plan offer 12 OTT apps and 10 OTT apps free subscription.

The validity of both the Rs 398 plan and Rs 148 plan is 28 days.

Customers, who get the JioTv Premium Plans, need not to purchase the OTT subtractions individually neither they have to log in or create any password or remember it for any special OTT app after signing in to JioTv app.