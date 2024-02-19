Waiting period for Mahindra Thar decreases by 6 months in India

Mahindra Thar is one of the top selling SUVs offered by Mahindra and its demand is quite visible from its waiting period. Well, the waiting period of the Thar was up to 15-16 months in October 2023. However, according to the latest reports, the waiting period for some models has reduced by up to 6 months. Reports have shown that Mahindra still has a backlog of more than 71,000 units of Thar.

Mahindra Thar is offered in 4×2 and 4×4 variants and the former variant has the longest waiting period. As Mahindra is ramping up production, we expect that buyers will be receiving their vehicles in relatively shorter period.

Mahindra Thar 4×2 waiting period

The Mahindra Thar 4×2 diesel variant has a waiting period of up to 10-11 months. However, the petrol Thar 4×2 variant has a waiting period of 5-6 months. The waiting period for the Thar RWD variant or 4×2 variant used to be up to 15-16 months in Oct 2023.

When it comes to the engine, the Thar RWD variant gets 1.5-litre diesel engine or the 2.0-litre petrol engine. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 118hp of power and 300Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, there is a 2.0-litre petrol turbocharged engine that produces a 152hp of maximum power and 300Nm of torque. The engine comes with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Mahindra Thar 4×4 waiting period

The Mahindra Thar 4×4 waiting time has reduced to just 2-3 months. Earlier the waiting period was 5-6 months.

When it comes to the engine, the Thar 4WD variant gets 2.2-litre diesel engine or the 2.0-litre petrol engine. The 2.2-litre diesel engine produces 132hp of maximum power. On the other hand, there is a 2.0-litre petrol turbocharged engine that produces a 152hp of maximum power and 300Nm of torque. The engine comes with a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox.

Mahindra Thar costs between Rs 11.25 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India).