Honda 350cc Adventure motorcycle under development; Expected to be an entry-level Adv bike

The adventure motorcycle segment in India has increased rapidly during the last 5 years and different manufacturers are introducing their products in India. Few months ago, Royal Enfield introduced the new Himalayan in India and it has generated a new hype in the under 500cc adv segment in India. Not only the new motorcycle is powerful than its predecessor but also is a value for money product. Keeping in mind about the rising Adv appeal in the market, Honda has also started to work on its 350cc Adv.

The new Adventure motorcycle from Honda is something that will be that of an entry level adventure motorcycle type. The motorcycle will not be as powerful as the Royal Enfield Himalayan or the KTM 390 Adventure but will give competition to the likes of Hero Xpulse 200 4V, Suzuki V-Strom, BMW G 310 GS.

The leaked picture of the Adventure motorcycle has revealed the expected design of the motorcycle and we can figure out that it has certain similarity to the 350cc segment motorcycles currently offered in India i.e. CB350s. The patent image shows that the motorcycle offers a decent windscreen, high-set front fender, fuel tank extension, metal frame around fuel tank and round headlamp. The other hardware seen on the motorcycle include dual shock absorbers, telescopic front forks, wire-spoked wheels, raised exhaust. The design offered by the motorcycle allows riders to carry luggage as it offers built-in luggage mounts.

When it comes to the engine of the motorcycle, we expect that the new adventure motorcycle from Honda will be offering the CB350’s engine. The 348.36cc single cylinder air-cooled engine delivers 21.07PS power and 29.4Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and is expected to offer slip-and-assist clutch, dual-channel ABS, Bluetooth connectivity, digital instrument cluster, traction control and many more. The price of the motorcycle is expected to be around Rs 2.25- Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom).