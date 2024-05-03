2024 Force Gurkha 3-Door & new 5-Door version arrives in India; Price revealed

Force India has launched the updated version of the 3-door Gurkha and new 5-door Gurkha in the country. Now, the Force Gurkha has two versions in store. The price of the 2024 3-door Force Gurkha starts at Rs. 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom), while, the Force Gurkha 5-door version cost begins at Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for both the models is ongoing in the country starting from April 29 and the deliveries will begin from mid-May onwards.

2024 Gurkha design

The 2024 Gurkha features its boxy design inspired from G-Wagen-inspired and carries the signature round LED lights, fender lights, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The Mahindra Tharrival now features a set of 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a pair of new electronically adjustable Outside Rear-View Mirrors. The other addition to the updated Gurkha are a heavy-duty roof rack, windshield brace, and tailgate ladder.

Interior Design and features

Now, the Gurkha SUV is available in 3-door and 5-door options. The 3-door version is a 4-seater while the 5-door version is a 7-seater model.The 7 seater model is equipped with a bench seat with a foldable central armrest and roof-mounted AC vents and the third row with two captain seats. Meanwhile, the 4-seater model only gets 4 captain seats.

It has got a new seat wrapped in dual-tone upholstery.

The features of the updated Gurkha SUV include a new 9-inch touchscreen display, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, multiple USB ports, individual armrests, and new cupholders.

Powertrain options

Under the hood, the 2024 Force Gurkha is offered with the same 2.6-litre diesel engine but it now offers more power. The diesel motor now delivers 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque instead of 90 bhp and 250 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a proper 4×4 system with an electronic dial with a shift-on-fly function instead of a manual shifter. It has got front and rear locking differential.