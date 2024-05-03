Golden hour, the duration in which cyber fraud victims can recover their money

In case you are a victim of cyber fraud you should ideally know about the golden hour. See details on how to save your money from being siphoned.

What is the golden hour and how does it save a cyber fraud victim:

The golden hour is basically three hour after the cyber fraud has taken place within which a victim can get back his money. The police says that as soon as you know that you have been a victim of cyber fraud you should immediately call the national cyber fraud helpline number 1930.

Technically, the Golden Hour is the period of up to 24 hours in which scamsters have still to move the loot from the parking account to their own in very small denominations. In this time frame people recover at least 90 to 100 percent of the amount they have lost through the fraud.

How to prevent money from being taken away by fraudsters:

Police sources add that during the golden hour, the fraudsters are not yet aware about the fact that the victim is alert that he has been defrauded and can easily get back their lost wealth. The police further added that before coming to the police station to complain, the victim should instantly call 1930.

Cyber experts say that timely intervention can help save one’s lost wealth. Police sources on the other hand say that on receiving complaints police take up the matter with nodal officers appointed by the banks. They help in blocking the accounts and hence recovering the money. The police maintain contacts with a large number of nodal officers who are appointed by the banks and the payment apps and alert them to block the accounts that have scammed people.

Hence remember, if you happen to be a victim of cyber fraud call 1930 and do not forget the golden hour before rushing to the nearest police station.

