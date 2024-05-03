2024 Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi to contest polls from Raebareli

Lucknow: Ending days of suspense, the Congress has finally announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest from the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, the seat held earlier by his mother Sonia Gandhi.

The Amethi Lok Sabha seat will be contest by Kishori Lal Sharma, a Gandhi family loyalist.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi will arrive by a special flight at Fursatganj airport at 10:30 a.m. on Friday and will file his nomination papers at 12:15 p.m.

He will thereafter leave for Pune.

Rahul Gandhi’s decision to shift to Raebareli seat has averted a keen contest in Amethi where Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani is seeking a second term.

In Raebareli, he will be facing Dinesh Pratap Singh, a veteran Congressman, who is the BJP candidate.

