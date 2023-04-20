Volkswagen Taigun as well as Virtus get new variants in India

Volkswagen has introduced new variants for the Taigun SUV and the Virtus sedan in India. There are multiple changes/ addition that the company has made on the two car i.e. Taigun and Virtus. The company has now made the GT badge accessible for customers.

The company has introduced manual transmission on the top-of-the-line Virtus GT Plus that is powered by the 1.5l TSI EVO engine. Similarly, the Volkswagen Taigun gets GT Plus MT as well as GT DSG variants, mentioned the Press Release by the company.

The company will also introduce ‘GT Limited Collection’ that comprises of limited volumes of the Virtus GT as well as Taigun GT. Virtus GT Plus DSG & GT Plus manual will be available in an exclusive ’Deep Black Pearl’ finish. On the other hand, the Taigun GT Plus DSG & GT Plus manual will be offered in ‘Deep Black Pearl’ and ‘Carbon Steel Matt’ finishes.

The introduction of all new variants and the ‘GT Limited Collection’ in the Indian market will commence from June 2023 onwards.

“At Volkswagen, accessibility and customer centricity is the focus of our brand. Taking customer feedback on board, we have democratized the GT badge by enhancing the variant offerings on our Performance Line. We have introduced three new variants, Virtus GT Plus manual, Taigun GT Plus manual and Taigun GT DSG, giving our customers a host of variants to choose from,’’said Mr Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.