Kia discontinues Carnival MPV in India, might be launched in an upgraded model soon

Kia has discontinued its popular MPV- Carnival in India. In the light of the latest BS6 Phase 2 norms, the MPV has been discontinued in our country. The Kia Carnival might be launched in the upcoming years in its new avatar. The Carnival was launched in India way back in 2019 after the launch of the Kia Seltos. The MPV is meant for long-distance travel and offers maximum comfort to the passengers.

Even though Kia Carnival has been discontinued, the company has upgraded the engines of the other cars offered in the country. Kia continues to offer Seltos, Sonet and Carens with the upgraded engines (which meet the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms). However, the company has not communicated about discontinuing the Carnival through official channel.

Kia was seen testing the next generation of Carnival in South Korea earlier this year. The MPV had vertically positioned headlamps which are quite similar to the EV9 three-row electric SUV. Kia had showcased the KA4 concept at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. We expect that the new generation of the Kia Carnival will be launched in January 2024.

Currently, in India we get the 3rd generation of the Carnival and it is mated with 2.2-litre diesel engine. It is mated with eight speed automatic transmission and offers 200 PS power and 440 Nm torque. The MPV offers some safety features including six airbags, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, hill start assist control and much more. When it comes to variants, the Carnival is offered in Prestige 7 seater, Limousine 7 seater as well as Limousine Plus 7 seater.

It is expected that the new generation of Carnival will get multiple transmission options to choose from. The latest powertrain to be included in the MPV is the hybrid powertrain. The 1.6-litre petrol engine will be paired with an electric motor.