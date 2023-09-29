Toyota Land Cruiser mini all set for release in 2024, to rival 5-door Suzuki Jimmy

In an exciting news, Toyota is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated ‘Land Cruiser Mini’ at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show next month, with plans for an Asian market release in 2024.

This new compact off roader is designed to take over the popular Suzuki Jimmy, and promises to be a game changer in the automobile market. Reports suggest that Toyota is considering offering hybrid and electric powertrain options, aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Mini will be the production version of the compact cruiser EV concept which was first showcased a couple of years ago. While the concept was electric, the production model will also offer a combustion engine. Along with it will be a hybrid/petrol variant on the menu.

This Toyota Mini Land Cruiser boasts a design reminiscent of its bigger sibling model, the Prado. It is expected to be similar in size to the Corolla Cross but longer than the 5-seater Suzuki Jimmy. To ensure it competes head-on with the Jimmy, it will feature a body-on-frame chassis rather than the previously expected TNGA-C architecture.

In terms of dimensions, the Toyota Land Cruiser Mini is estimated to measure around 4,350 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width, ad 1,800 mm in height. This will make the model compact yet rugged. Its exterior design is set to draw inspiration from the Compact Cruiser concept. The model is to potentially feature a circular LED headlamp and even a spare tire mounted on the tailgate for the authentic off-road look.

Under the hood, Toyota’s options for powertrains include a 2.0L petrol engine from the Corolla Cross, a 2.5L petrol/hybrid mill from the RAV4, and even a robust 2.8L turbocharged four cylinder diesel engine found in the Prado and Hilux. There are also speculations about the inclusion of a mild hybrid system in the Toyota Land Cruiser Mini, following the company’s plans to electrify its GD series diesel engine.

To add on to the excitement, there are talks of an electric drivetrain which is to make its way into the Land Cruiser mini product line in the near future, possibly even in the fourth-gen Tacoma pickup truck.