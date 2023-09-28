Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to be the biggest Pulsar till date, to launch in 2024

According to latest media reports, Bajaj will be introducing its biggest ever Pulsar in the Indian market in 2024. The company will be introducing the Pulsar NS400 next year and Bajaj is recently working on it said Rajeev Bajaj, CEO of Bajaj Auto, initially reported Autocar India.

The Pulsar NS400 will not get a new engine but will be use the existing engine that is offered on the Dominar 400. The Dominar 400 uses the 373cc engine that is sourced from the older generation KTM 390 Duke. The single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine generates a peak torque of 35 Nm while the maximum power offered is 40 hp. The gearbox offered on the motorcycle will be a 6-speed gearbox with slipper-assist clutch.

When it comes to the chassis of the motorcycle, we will get a perimeter chassis that is offered in the NS200. The overall dimensions of the NS400 are expected to be similar to the NS200. It is likely that the weight of the NS400 will be less than the Dominar 400 which weighs 193kg.

The Design of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is expected to be similar to that of the existing NS lineup. However, the company might make it sharper in order to make it seem more premium than the rest bikes of NS series. We are hoping similar muscular fuel tank along with similar silhouette. We might get wider tyres though. The NS200 has been already updated with USD forks, so we will get the feature in the bigger NS too. Bajaj might offer a digital instrument cluster rather than a digital instrument console on the NS400.

In terms of ex-showroom price, we expect that the bike will be priced around Rs 2-2.1 lakh. For those who are unknown, Dominar 400 costs Rs 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom, India). If the NS400 proves to be a value for money sports bike, Bajaj will be able to capture the 350-400cc market more in India. Bajaj already has KTM 390, KTM RC 390, KTM Adventure 390, and Triumph Speed 400 under its belt (for to 400cc segment).