Soumya Ranjan to contest election as Independent candidate from Ghashipura

Bhubaneswar: Senior leader Soumya Ranjan Patnaik to contest election as Independent candidate from Ghashipura Assembly seat in Keonjhar district.

Soumya Ranjan informed to the media person that he took the decision to contest the election as an independent candidate following a meeting with supporters in Anandpur.

I shall file my nomination paper on May 6, he said.